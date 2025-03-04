Cook County Sheriff squad car hits pedestrian in Glenview

The Brief A Cook County Sheriff's squad car hit a pedestrian early Tuesday morning in Glenview, leaving them in critical but stable condition. Police are investigating the crash and have not released further details.



A Cook County Sheriff's squad car struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning in suburban Glenview.

Cook County Sheriff's squad car hits pedestrian

What we know:

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the 9800 block of Milwaukee Avenue, according to Glenview police. Paramedics took the pedestrian to Lutheran General Hospital where they were listed in "stable but critical" condition, police said.

The Glenview Police Traffic Unit is investigating alongside the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team.

What we don't know:

Very few details have been given about the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police have not revealed the age of the pedestrian or whether any other injuries were reported.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Glenview police tip line at (847) 901-6055.