Cook County's 24th cold-related death of season reported in Blue Island

A man who died last week in south suburban Blue Island is Cook County’s 24th death related to cold exposure this season.

Don Mahoney, 60, was found about 3:22 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 2600 block of 121st Place, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was pronounced dead about 10:38 p.m. five days later at Little Company of Mary Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy released Thursday determined he died of hypothermia due to cold exposure with chronic ethanolism as a contributing factor, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

The first death to be classified as cold-related this season was reported Nov. 1, 2019, in Avondale.

A 58-year-old man was found in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue and taken to Community First Medical Center, where he died of heart disease with cold exposure and alcohol poisoning as contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said.

Last season, 60 cold-related deaths were reported in Cook County between Sept. 14, 2018, and May 23, 2019.