Cop hit by car after driver flees Longwood Manor traffic stop

A Chicago police officer was hit by a car Thursday after a driver fled a traffic stop in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

Officers stopped a black Dodge Charger about 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of 98th and Wallace streets when it suddenly took off, striking an officer as it fled, Chicago police said. The officer was hospitalized in good condition.

The Dodge continued about three miles north to the 7600 block of South Lowe Avenue, where it crashed into a squad car, police said. Two people inside tried to run from the scene but were quickly taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported, police said. A weapon was recovered and charges are pending.