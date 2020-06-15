COPA employee under investigation for allegedly shooting at car thieves

An employee of Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability is being investigated for allegedly shooting at car thieves early Sunday in Lawndale.

The 39-year-old concealed carry holder was looking for his stolen vehicle about 5:30 a.m. when he confronted two people getting into the vehicle in the 1300 block of South Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.

He fired shots at the pair, who drove off in the vehicle, police said. It’s unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire.

Chicago police notified COPA that it is investigating one of the agency’s employees, COPA spokesman Ephraim M. Eaddy said in a statement.

“COPA is also reviewing this matter and if misconduct has occurred the employee will be held accountable,” Eaddy said.

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting or car theft, a police spokeswoman said Monday morning.