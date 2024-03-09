COPA investigators called to officer-involved shooting on South Side

The Chicago Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is responding to a shooting involving officers on the city's South Side.

The call came out around 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of South Western Avenue.

Details on the shooting and injuries are limited at this time.

Several police cars and ambulances crowded the street and officers taped off the area to the public.

Anyone who has information on the incident is urged to contact COPA's office at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.