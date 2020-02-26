Coronavirus: Solano Co. resident 1st possible case of person-to-person transmission

article

The first U.S. novel coronavirus case of unknown origin has been confirmed in Solano County and is being treated in Sacramento County, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Health officials said it's the first possible COVID-19 case of person-to-person transmission in the U.S. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) confirmed that the patient is a resident of Solano County.

Authorities said the person had not recently traveled to a foreign county or had any close contact with someone who had the virus.

It's the 15th case that was tested positive in the U.S.

According to the CDPH, while the health risk from the virus to the general public remains low, the state is working to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Scientists have already begun the process of contact tracing to determine how the patient might have become infected.

Advertisement

Don't forget to download the new and improved KTVU mobile app