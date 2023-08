While it's not a surge just yet, COVID cases in Chicago are going up.

The Department of Public Health reports there were 72 lab-confirmed cases last week, which is up four percent from the week before.

However, the real number could be higher, as those who tested positive at home aren't being counted.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

About 20 percent of the cases here tested positive for the new variant, EG.5.