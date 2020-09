A man on a horse was snarling traffic on the Dan Ryan on the South Side Monday.

Unconfirmed social media reports indicate the rider was Chicago’s well known Dreadhead Cowboy.

The horseman trotted onto the local lanes about 4:20 p.m. near 63rd Street, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers are working to get the man and the horse safely off the expressway, state police said.