A 62-year-old man has been reported missing since April from Englewood on the South Side.

Derrick Johnson was last seen April 22 near 67th and Aberdeen streets, Chicago police said.

Police said Johnson is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair. He was wearing a white shirt and jeans when he went missing.

Anyone with information should call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.