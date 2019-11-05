CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson will announce this week he's retiring, sources say

Sources tell FOX 32 News that Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is going to retire. The announcement is expected as early as Thursday.

Supt. Johnson talked on Monday about wanting to start a new chapter in his life. He said he started contemplating retirement last month when he was in London for a Chicago Bears-Oakland Raiders game. He said that trip was his first vacation since becoming superintendent. He says it made him "realize how much of a sacrifice you make."

Johnson is under investigation by the police department after he was found slumped over the steering wheel of his car and later admitted that he had been drinking. He said Monday his decision of considering retirement has nothing to do with the investigation.

