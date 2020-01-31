CPS basketball team suspended over misconduct

The Lincoln Park High School basketball season is suspended and the school's interim principal has been removed. It all stems from road trip where a student allegedly had sex.

The news broke in a letter to parents and families and states that due to the “severity of the misconduct allegations involving the team,” the rest of the boys’ basketball season is suspended.

The Sun-Times is reporting CPS is looking into claims a student had sex in Detroit “while the team was on a trip.” There are reports that social media may have been involved and Coach Pat Gordon knew about it. He has since been reassigned from his duties pending the outcome of the investigation. Also, the dean of students has been reassigned.

A school administrator says she cannot discuss details about the investigation, but can say there have been quote “multiple allegations of serious misconduct involving the athletics program.”

Now, interim principal John Thuet and assistant principal Michelle Brumfield have been removed.

On suspending the teams season, the CPS administrator says in the letter: “I know this is difficult news for the school community, but please know that we would not have taken these actions if we did not believe they were necessary to promote the safe and supportive educational environment your children deserve.”

Parents and families are invited to a meeting Monday night to discuss these changes. That will be held at the school.