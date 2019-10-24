CPS cancels Friday classes as Chicago teachers strike continues

article

Chicago Public Schools has canceled classes for a seventh day as a teachers' strike remains unresolved.

The nation's third-largest school district has kept school buildings open since the Chicago Teachers Union strike began last Thursday, but classes and after-school activities have been canceled for more than 300,000 students.

The district announced Thursday afternoon that the cancellations will continue Friday. Negotiators have met for hours each day, but progress has been slow.

The union, which represents more than 25,000 teachers, and the district remain at odds over teacher pay, class sizes and additional staff for schools. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the city's offered raises for teachers are fair and responsible for the district's finances.

Thousands of school staff, who belong to another union, have joined teachers on the picket lines.