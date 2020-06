article

All express lanes are blocked on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway while authorities respond to a single-vehicle crash on the South Side.

The crash happened about 9:40 a.m. near 43rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

An ambulance responded, but no one was transported from the scene, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Lanes remain closed as of 10:15 a.m., state police said.