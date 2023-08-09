Deadly shooting near Crystal Lake leaves 4 people wounded

A death investigation is underway in Unincorporated Crystal Lake after at least four people were shot, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Wild Plum Road near Crystal Lake.

Few details have been confirmed at this time. The identity of the victims are unknown.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Sheriff's office and the Major Investigation Assistance Team are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.