Teen charged after CTA bus driver dragged, beaten during violent Chicago weekend

There are growing frustrations in Chicago after a second CTA worker was attacked on the job in the last week.

It was just one of a number of violent incidents to occur over the weekend.

A 15-year-old was shot downtown, a CTA bus driver was beaten, and a University of Chicago staff member was robbed at knifepoint.

Police downtown were very busy dealing with large crowds. Twenty-two juveniles were arrested Saturday night and police say they recovered two replica firearms.

As the crowds descended on the Loop, a CTA bus driver was beaten by at least two people. It was the second attack in a week on a CTA worker.

The 49-year-old bus driver was dragged and punched in the middle of Michigan Avenue.

"We do have some folks who are acting a fool and we will not tolerate that and I'm calling on the parents and guardians to step up and do your part. We want our young people to enjoy the city – it is their city after all, but they’ve got to do it in a way that is respectful to the rights of others," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged and the bus driver is recovering.

CTA union president Keith Hill wants more police presence and stiffer penalties.

"Our drivers are furious. They are beyond scared, they are upset they are sitting ducks in that seat," Hill said. "The most important thing is we need police presence, we need stiffer penalties. You can ban a person from going into a store or a sports event, but we can’t ban nobody from taking public transportation no matter how many times they assault us?"

Also this weekend, a rideshare driver was shot on the South Side. They were grazed by the bullet and a teenager on the sidewalk was also struck. Both are expected to be ok.

Chicago police say they had sufficient resources to respond to the large crowds. Two officers did suffer injuries, including a broken arm.

In total this weekend, nine people were killed and 19 others were wounded in city shootings.