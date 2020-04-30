CTA bus driver injured in vehicle crash in the Loop

A CTA bus driver was injured Thursday in a vehicle crash in the Loop, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

About 4:20 a.m. the bus was in the 100 block of North Clark Street, when it crashed into a black sedan, causing the bus to strike the side of a bank, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story, check back for details.