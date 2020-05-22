CTA Red Line service resumes after possible human remains found on tracks at Jarvis

CTA Red Line trains resumed service Friday afternoon after possible human remains were found on the tracks at the Jarvis Avenue station, police said.

The remains were found about 12:40 p.m. on Red Line tracks in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police couldn’t confirm if the remains were human. The Cook County medical examiner’s office will release findings later, police said.

An initial investigation suspended Red Line service between Belmont and Howard, according to the Chicago Transit Authority. Yellow and Purple line trains were also standing at Howard Avenue.

Trains began moving again by 2 p.m., according to the CTA.