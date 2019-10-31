CTU says its open to makeup days compromise

The president of Chicago's teachers union says he's open to a compromise on making up two weeks of lost class time because of a strike.

Jesse Sharkey said Thursday that restoring all 11 days of canceled classes may not be feasible. He says union leaders want to have a conversation with Mayor Lori Lightfoot but that the amount of makeup time "can't be zero."

Chicago Teachers Union delegates voted Wednesday night to accept a tentative agreement that includes pay raises over a five-year contract. But they say they won't end a strike unless the mayor commits to making up class days.

Lightfoot says the teachers union's demand to make up the lost class time because of their strike is a "nonstarter."

Lightfoot said Thursday that the CTU presented a "unilateral demand" as they accepted the tentative agreement with the nation's third-largest district.

Lightfoot says she's only open to continuing discussions that are in the "spirit of compromise." She has maintained throughout the strike that she won't extend the school year.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson says there isn't a way to do it without further disrupting families' lives.

The impasse has led to more than 300,000 students missing 11 days of school.