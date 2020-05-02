Dan Ryan, CTA Red Line shut down for hours because of report of person with knife on tracks

A five-hour standoff shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway and the CTA Red Line Saturday on the South Side while a police SWAT team responded to a man walking on the tracks with a knife.

The SWAT team responded to the station about 3:05 p.m. after the man, 27, was seen walking with a knife on the Red Line tracks, Chicago police said.

In response, the CTA suspended Red Line service between the 95th Street and Garfield stations, while the Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down in both directions between 79th Street and 87th Street, according to the CTA and Illinois State Police.

The man was tased and taken into custody about 8:15 p.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The Dan Ryan was reopened in both directions about 9:30 p.m., according to state police.

The Red Line remains shut down, the CTA said.