Dan Ryan lanes reopen after reports of shots fired

Lanes were closed on the Dan Ryan near Chatham on the South Side as police investigated reports of a shooting.

Shots were fired about 6:30 p.m. near 87th Street, Illinois State Police said. Authorities shut down lanes, as well as northbound ramps at 94th and 83rd to determine if the shooting took place on the expressway.

Two people were taken to a hospital, state police said. It was unclear if they were shot on the expressway.

All lanes were open by 10 p.m., state police said.