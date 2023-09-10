Danelo Cavalcante: Escaped killer spotted near Phoenixville, driving stolen van

An escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called "a changed appearance."

Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement early Sunday that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County. Later, the focus of the search shifted away from Phoenixville, though officials did not specify where the search continued.

Cavalcante is now clean-shaven and wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, green prison pants and white shoes, the statement said.

New photos said to show Danelo Cavalcante clean shaven in a hat and hoodie were released by state police overnight. (Pennsylvania State Police)

Cavalcante was operating a 2020 White Ford Transit van bearing Pennsylvania registration ZST-8818, police say. The van has a refrigeration unit on the top.

Surveillance photos that depicted Cavalcante and his new appearance were released by Pennsylvania State Police Sunday morning.

Police in Upper Providence Township issued an alert to residents Sunday morning that Cavalcante was spotted on a Ring camera in East Pikeland Township overnight. Residents were asked to remain indoors and lock their vehicles.

Phoenixville is about 25 miles away from Longwood Gardens and the search areas teams have been combing for well over a week in their search for Cavalcante. It's about 13 miles from Chester County Prison.

Early Saturday morning authorities revealed that there were two confirmed sightings of Cavalcante within the search area Friday.

Danelo Souza Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. Prosecutors say he wanted to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a killing in his home country of Brazil.

Authorities, who have described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous, didn’t release details about the sightings but said they occurred Friday within the search area focused around the now-closed Longwood Gardens botanical garden in East Marlborough Township, where the fugitive inmate has been spotted several times.

Authorities believed Cavalcante, spotted almost a dozen times since his escape, has managed to obtain clothing and other supplies.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said Friday that about 400 personnel were taking part in the search of the southeastern Philadelphia suburbs, farmland and the vast botanical garden, including tactical teams in full combat gear, tracking dogs, and officers on horseback as well as aircraft.

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 2020 Ford Transit van. Investigators believe fugitive Danelo Calvalcante stole the van.

Longwood Gardens, closed indefinitely after the sightings, sprawls across nearly 200 acres (80 hectares), with paths winding through gardens, an outdoor theater, ponds, fountains and meadows, and structures including indoor gardens, treehouses and a restaurant.

Officials on Friday announced the firing of the prison tower guard on duty when Cavalcante scaled a wall by crab-walking up from the recreation yard, climbed over razor wire, ran across a roof and jumped to the ground. His escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount.

The guard, a corrections officer for 18 years who was put on administrative leave after the escape, also had his personal cellphone on him at the time, a violation of jail protocol, county spokesperson Michelle Bjork said.

There’s now a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Cavalcante, whose escape has attracted international attention and became big news in Brazil. The main newspaper in Rio de Janeiro ran a lengthy story Wednesday with the headline "Dangerous hide-and-seek."

Prosecutors in Tocantins state have confirmed that a criminal case attributes "the crime of double qualified homicide to the defendant Danilo Souza Cavalcante." Authorities allege that Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis was killed in 2017 in Figueirópolis over a debt the victim owed Cavalcante in connection with repair of a vehicle. The case is being handled by a court specialized in combating violence against women and crimes against life.

Anyone who may have seen Cavalcante or the van he's operating are asked to contact police immediately.