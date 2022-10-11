Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors pivot, focus on 6 victims killed

Testimony in the Darrell Brooks trial shifts for the prosecution team on Tuesday, Oct. 11 as the state begins to focus its case on the six fatal victims of the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

Tuesday's proceedings began with Brooks moving to stay the trial on the grounds of proving jurisdiction. Judge Jennifer Dorow denied that motion. The jury was brought in just before 9 a.m., roughly 30 minutes after court began.

The first person prosecutors called to the stand Tuesday was Kelly Grabow, who was walking in the Waukesha Christmas Parade with her daughter when they were hit and injured. She described their injuries and what she saw and remembered of the incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"As I turned all I saw was the hood of the red vehicle," she testified. "I landed and saw the tire roll past my face."

During Brooks' cross-examination of Grabow, he asked if she saw the driver. Grabow said: "No, just the red hood as it ran into me." Grabow also mentioned what she described as the "adrenaline" felt in the moment as she tried to help her daughter and said she heard shots fired.

Kelly Grabow

The second person called to the stand was Jeff Rogers, the president and coach of the Waukesha Blazers baseball team. Rogers explained the commotion of people running toward him and to the side of the street when he saw a red SUV drive down the parade. He was there with three of his kids, two of whom he said were hurt.

"I remember hearing some sort of scream. I couldn’t tell if it was part of the parade or not," he said.

Jeff Rogers

Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks was walking with the Blazers during the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Rogers also described seeing the 8-year-old "motionless" on the ground.

After a mid-morning break, court returned to session around 10:30 a.m. Brooks appeared to be wiping tears form his eyes, pulled something from his bible and said: "I apologize to the witness. I'm a little emotional right now." He then began his cross-examination of Rogers.

"Is it fair to say our nothing about your statement has changed?" Brooks asked Rogers. Rogers answered that everything he said was accurate.

Darrell Brooks as court resumed after a mid-morning break on Oct. 11

Rogers went on to say he did not see the driver of the red SUV and that he was roughly 10 feet away from it. Brooks asked Rogers why he didn't identify the driver or get the license plate number, to which Rogers answered "because people were being struck." Rogers also described trying to find one of his children.

Joshua Kraner, head coach of the Slammers baseball team, was the third witness called by the state Tuesday. The Slammers were in the parade with the Blazers.

Joshua Kraner

"I instantly tried to find my son," Kraner testified as to the moments after a red SUV drove through the parade.

Kraner said he was knocked to the ground and remembered "tires going by." He ended up in the hospital with contusions and bone bruises, he said, adding he "couldn't walk."

Brooks asked Kraner during cross-examination, as he did Rogers, if he got a look at the SUV's driver or the license plate. Kraner said no. Brooks also asked Kraner if he saw any reports of the "alleged defendant" in the case in the news, but the judge cut Brooks off – "Next topic please" – before excusing the jury to ask Brooks why his question was relevant.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.