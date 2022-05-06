Strangled to death: Phoenix Police looking for man accused of killing woman on bus

Phoenix Police officials say they are looking for a man for allegedly strangling a woman to death on May 6.

According to a statement released by police, officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road at around 8:00 a.m. about a person on a bus who was not breathing. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 41-year-old Diane Craig, with signs of strangulation.

"Ms. Craig was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Detectives, according to police, were later able to gather enough evidence to name 26-year-old Joshua Bagley as the suspect. Bagley is still at large.

Joshua Bagley (Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

While police did not release a detailed description of Bagley, they did release his photo.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

