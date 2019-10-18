Debris on road shuts down lanes on I-394 in Ford Heights

Several lanes on Illinois Route 394 were shut down Friday after debris fell from an overpass near south suburban Ford Heights.

About 4 p.m., northbound lanes on I-394 were shut down between Glendwood Dyer Road and U.S. Route 30 after authorities received calls of debris falling from a bridge, Illinois State Police said.

No one was hit by the debris, and an inspector is on the way to the scene to determine the condition of the bridge, state police said.