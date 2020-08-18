Des Plaines man charged with fleeing traffic stop on I-90 in Irving Park

article

A Des Plaines man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop on Interstate 90 in Irving Park last month was arrested after footage of the incident surfaced online.

John Gago, 32, is facing several charges including reckless driving, attempting to elude a peace officer, aggravated speeding and driving on a suspended license, Illinois State Police said. He is also accused of committing multiple traffic violations.

About 2 a.m. July 11, a state trooper in a marked squad car saw a 2007 White BMW E85-WS traveling at a high rate of speed north on I-90 at Irving Park Road, state police said.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and tried to stop the BMW, but the driver ignored the trooper and instead sped off, state police said.

Authorities learned video of the incident had been posted to social media, and Gago was identified as the driver of the BMW on July 27, state police said. He was taken into custody without incident the morning of Aug. 3.

Gago was released from custody on a personal recognizance bond, state police said.