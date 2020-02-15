Des Plaines woman hit, killed while running across I-290

A 24-year-old woman was fatally hit by a car late Friday on Interstate 290 in northwest suburban Schaumburg, according to Illinois State police.

Just before 11 p.m. a silver Toyota Prius was westbound on I-290 near Schaumburg Road, when it veered off the road and crashed into a guardrail before coming to a stop in a ditch, state police said.

After crashing, two women in the Prius got out and ran across the westbound lanes of I-290 towards the left shoulder, police said. As they were running, one of the passengers, Gloria Sanchez-Perez of Des Plaines, was struck by a gold Toyota Camry.

Sanchez-Perez was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.

State police are investigating.