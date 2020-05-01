Dirksen Federal Courthouse evacuated for possible chemical spill

article

Fire crews are responding to a possible chemical spill Friday at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop.

The building was evacuated shortly after noon, when a chemical spill alarm detected an unknown substance at the building, 219 S. Dearborn St., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Crews on scene raised the alarm to a hazardous materials level 2, the highest level possible, Merritt said.

It’s still unclear what set off the alarm, or if there was an actual chemical leak, Merritt said.

Blue Line trains are bypassing the Jackson Street station, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

In February 2019, fire crews responded to a false alarm for a chemical spill at the courthouse. The building’s alarms indicated a hazardous substance in the air, but firefighters’ equipment showed normal air quality readings inside the building.