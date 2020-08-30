Divers search for body of man who fell into Monroe Harbor

article

Dive crews are searching for a man who fell off a boat Sunday evening into Monroe Harbor.

The 32-year-old fell off a boat about 6:05 p.m. into the harbor in the 400 block of East Monroe Street and never resurfaced, Chicago police said. Divers with the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department were sent in after him.

After looking for the man for two hours, Chicago fire officials announced that the search had officially become a recovery mission, led by Chicago police and the United States Coast Guard.

Further information was not immediately available.