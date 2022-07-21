Dixmoor shuts down water service to entire village over water main breaks

The village of Dixmoor is having more water woes.

On Thursday, the village announced they have shut down water service to the entire community while they work on fixing two major water main breaks.

The two water main breaks are located at 141st Street and Woods Street, and 143rd and Davis and Spaulding streets. The village says the decision to shut down water service is due to the amount of water being lost from the village water tank and concerns over burning up the water pumps.

Shutting off the water was done to prevent further damage to the water system, the village said.

Dixmoor suffered through a water crisis in the fall of 2021 when a water main break shut down the water supply for more than two weeks.

Currently, there is no set time for how long the water will be turned off. The village says they are working with Thornton Township to get emergency water to Dixmoor.

A state of emergency is in effect for Dixmoor. The village says food and water are available at Village Hall, located at 170 West 145th Street. Residents can call Village Hall at 708-389-6121.