Donations needed ahead of annual Chicago toy giveaway

Local organizations and churches are working overtime to make sure no child is forgotten during the Christmas season.

Thousands are looking forward to the Operation Cover Chicago Toy Giveaway, which is put on by Another Chance Church. The event is set for 7 p.m., Dec. 20.

Just one week before the event, hundreds of donations have been received so far, such as bicycles, bluetooth speakers, and more.

However, more toys are still needed to meet the demand.

"We got one week, right. Literally seven days to raise $38,000... we're begging, pleading to the average person that this is humanity... we need your help," said Pastor Kenyatta Smith, with Another Chance Church.

Those who wish to donate can drop off a toy or make a monetary contribution.

