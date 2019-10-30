Downed tree, power lines disrupt service on Metra Rock Island Line

Service was disrupted Wednesday on part of Metra’s Rock Island District Line because of a tree and downed power lines on the tracks in Beverly on the South Side.

Train movement was halted in both directions on the line’s Beverly sub-branch about 12:30 p.m. because of the track obstruction near 95th Street, according to service alerts from Metra.

Trains on the main Rock Island line are still running but are bypassing the Beverly branch and will not make stops between Prairie Street and Brainerd, Metra said. Some trains are running up to 20 minutes behind schedule.