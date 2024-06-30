Indiana fireworks accident: 7 people wounded; 10 cars and 4 homes damaged

What started as a private fireworks show at a home in Northwest Indiana turned into a dangerous accident, leaving multiple people wounded.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Arbogast Street, in Griffith, Ind.

Details on what led to the firework malfunction is unknown, but the incident injured seven people and damaged 10 vehicles and four homes.

The conditions of the victims and their names have not been released.

The Griffith Police Department received aid from Highland, Merrillville, Schererville and Munster Police Departments and Superior EMS and the Schererville Fire Department during the call.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Griffith PD at 219-924-7503 and anonymous tips can also be made by calling 219-922-3085.