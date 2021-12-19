Drakeo the Ruler dead after stabbing at music festival in Los Angeles: reports

article

A rapper was reportedly stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival, prompting organizers to end the show early.

Drakeo the Ruler was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the attack who requested anonymity. Later, the news outlet reported the stabbing was fatal. TMZ also reported the rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, died at the hospital.

The Los Angeles Times reported the rapper was attacked by a group of people while backstage and was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital.

Authorities had not yet confirmed the identity of the stabbing victim nor their condition.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart told news outlets that a man was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

The Once Upon a Time in LA Fest confirmed in an Instagram post that the event had been called off early. Organizers did not give a reason.

Live Nation said in a statement: "There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early," the Times reported.

The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

A video posted to social media showed attendees climbing over a fence to get out of the concert after the reported stabbing.

Los Angeles police said on Twitter that the department is assisting the California Highway Patrol in the investigation.

This developing story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.