Driver dies in crash on I-65 near Hobart

A driver died following a crash on Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound at the 257.7 milepost, which is just south of the ramp to Interstate 80/94, Indiana State Police said.

According to preliminary information, a Chevrolet HHR was traveling north in the right lane when the driver failed to slow down and rear-ended a 2010 Hyundai Elantra.

The crash caused the Elantra to travel into the path of a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup, which struck the Elantra on the driver's side.

The driver of the Hyundai suffered traumatic injuries and was later pronounced dead. The driver has not yet been identified.

While troopers were investigating the crash, a pursuit occurred and ended not far from the crash scene. The suspect in the pursuit was apprehended.

The investigations into the crash and the pursuit are both ongoing.