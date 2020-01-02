Driver in custody after head-on crash with CPD vehicle in Gresham

A man is in custody after allegedly causing a head-on crash with a police vehicle Thursday in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers were northbound in a marked squad car about 6 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue when a southbound Mitsubishi swerved into oncoming traffic and truck the police vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.

The officers in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

The 59-year-old man driving the Mitsubishi was taken into custody and transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was also listed in good condition, police said.

Charges are pending, police said.