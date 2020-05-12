Driver in custody after injuring himself, 2 others in Sauganash crash

article

A man is in custody after he crashed his car Tuesday in Sauganash on the Northwest Side, injuring himself and two other people in what police are saying is likely an alcohol-related incident.

His silver Nissan Altima was westbound about 8:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Devon Avenue when it made a sudden U-turn, Chicago police said. The Nissan struck a parked trailer, and the driver, a 25-year-old man, fled the scene.

A 22-year-old man in the car was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, while a 26-year-old woman in the car was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston — both in serious-to-critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials. Police have since said they are in fair condition, and they are expected to survive.

The Nissan’s driver was eventually taken into custody near Devon and Cicero avenues, police said. He was then transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in fair condition.

The crash appears to be alcohol-related and charges are pending, police said.