Driver in custody for hit-and-run that killed teacher, injured another in Orland Park: police

A driver is in custody for a hit-and-run that killed an elementary school teacher and injured another in south suburban Orland Park, police said.

About 8 p.m., the women were leaving the Square Celt Ale House & Grill at 39 Orland Square Dr. near the Orland Park Mall when a driver turned left from the restaurant’s parking lot and struck the women a few feet from the curb as they walked to their parked cars, Orland Park police chief Tim McCarthy said at a news conference.

They were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where a 61-year-old woman was pronounced dead and a 54-year-old woman was listed in serious condition, police said.

The driver “should’ve seen these people and should have avoided them,” McCarthy said. “There’s no reason for this accident whatsoever.”

The women were both teachers at St. Michael School elementary in Orland Park, leaving a staff holiday party, the Archdiocese of Chicago said in a statement.

Elizabeth Kosteck and Margaret "Rone" Leja

The archdiocese identified the teacher who died as Margaret “Rone” Leja, who started working as a technology coach at St. Michael in March 2019. Leja previously taught at Mount Assisi Academy in Lemont, the school’s alumni association wrote on online.

Advertisement

The other woman, Elizabeth Kosteck, teaches 3rd grade, and has been at the school since 2005, the archdiocese said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.