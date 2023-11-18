DuSable Lake Shore Drive shut down by pro-Palestinian protesters

Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management, the protest occurred near Grant Park around 3 p.m.

Cars were unable to drive through the area.

Videos circulated on social media showing dozens of people blocking lanes of Lake Shore Drive.

Police responded to the area as well. It is unknown at this time when Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park will reopen.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.