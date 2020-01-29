Dyer man accused of stabbing, critically wounding grandparents in northwest Indiana

A 22-year-old Dyer man who lived with his grandparents is in custody after he allegedly stabbed them on Tuesday, critically wounded one in northwest Indiana, authorities say.

The 73-year-old grandmother called 911 about 10:30 p.m. to report her grandson was stabbing her and her husband at their home in the 8500 block of Towle Street in Dyer, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The grandmother and the 70-year-old grandfather were taken to area hospitals, the sheriff’s office said.

The grandfather was then flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The 22-year-old was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation, the sheriff’s office said. Charges have not been filed.