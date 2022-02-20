East Garfield Park fire displaces 7 adults, 3 children

Ten people have been displaced after a fire in East Garfield Park Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Officials said a fire broke out at a 3-story building located at 3929 West Jackson around 7:20 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Seven adults and three kids have been displaced due to the blaze, fire officials said.

A 20-year-old woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, officials said.

Advertisement

A warming bus was called to the scene.