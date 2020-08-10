EB I-80 closed after double-fatal crash in Lansing

Two people were killed in a crash that shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 Monday in south suburban Lansing.

The crash happened at 4:18 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near Burnham Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. Two people who were in the same vehicle were killed.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatalities.

All eastbound lanes remain closed as authorities investigate. Traffic is being diverted off the expressway at Torrence Avenue.