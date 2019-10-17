Elderly man, 77, missing from Chicago

article

A 77-year-old man has been reported missing from Gresham on the South Side.

Louis Driver was last seen Thursday in the 8200 block of South Carpenter Street, according to Chicago police.

Driver, who also goes by “Slim” and “Shotgun,” experiences forgetfulness and takes various medications, police said.

He was last seen wearing a blue, tweed-style hat, a beige shirt and gray or brown dress slacks and eyeglasses, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8272.