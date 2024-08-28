Elderly woman dies in Mount Prospect crash after suffering cardiac arrest

An elderly woman is dead after a two-car crash in Mount Prospect earlier this week.

The crash happened at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Rand Road (Route 12) and Euclid Avenue.

A white Kia SUV was heading northwestbound on Rand when it struck a gray Mazda SUV that was turning left onto Euclid, according to Mount Prospect police.

The driver of the Kia, 77-year-old Jacqueline Bridges, went into cardiac arrest at the scene and first responders performed lifesaving measures.

Bridges was then taken to Northwest Community Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

The other driver, a 29-year-old woman from Des Plaines, and a passenger were uninjured in the wreck.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.