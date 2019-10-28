Elmhurst College closed Monday after threatening graffiti found

article

Elmhurst College will be closed Monday because of graffiti that was found in the campus library on Sunday night in the west suburb.

A threat was found written in a women’s restroom stall about 10 p.m. at the A.C. Buehler Library on the college’s campus, 190 S. Prospect Ave. in Elmhurst, according to Elmhurst police and a statement from the college. Police did not provide further details about the content of the threat.

Investigators “do not believe that the graffiti constitutes a credible threat,” according to college officials. However, classes for Monday have been canceled and the campus will be closed to “allow police to conduct their investigation and the administration to work through appropriate next steps.”

A determination will be made later in the day on Monday about whether classes will resume Tuesday, officials said.