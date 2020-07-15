Empty car found submerged in South Deering

article

Rescue crews responded Wednesday after a car was found submerged in water in South Deering on the Far South Side.

Officials responded to reports of a car in the water about 5:10 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Doty Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

A Chicago Fire Department helicopter landed on the street to get divers into the water, the fire department said. The car turned out to be empty.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.