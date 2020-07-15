Expand / Collapse search

Empty car found submerged in South Deering

Published 
South Deering
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

Chicago Fire Department divers found an empty car submerged in water July 15, 2020, near the 11200 block of South Doty Avenue in South Deering. | Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO - Rescue crews responded Wednesday after a car was found submerged in water in South Deering on the Far South Side.

Officials responded to reports of a car in the water about 5:10 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Doty Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

A Chicago Fire Department helicopter landed on the street to get divers into the water, the fire department said. The car turned out to be empty.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.