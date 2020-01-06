Endangered girl, 15, missing from Oswego, Illinois: police

article

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who is missing from Oswego, Illinois and considered endangered, officials said.

Samantha Rosenwinkel was last seen on Magnolia Court in Oswego on Saturday, January 4 around 12:20 a.m., according to police. She is described as 5-foot-3, black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, black gym shoes and a white shawl.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.