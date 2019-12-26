Endangered woman missing from assisted living facility in Skokie: police
article
SKOKIE - Police are asking for help locating a 42-year-old woman who has been reported missing from an assisted living facility in north suburban Skokie and is considered to be endangered.
Christine Morgan was last seen about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, leaving Village Nursing and Rehab Center, 9000 Lavergne Ave., according to Skokie police.
Morgan, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-4, 207 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.
It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900 or 847-982-5958.