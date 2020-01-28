Ex-state Sen. Martin Sandoval pleads guilty in bribery scheme

article

Former Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Chicago to bribery and tax offenses.

In all, Sandoval took about $250,000 in bribes overall, according to a plea agreement he entered into in federal court in Chicago.

Sandoval indicated that he will be cooperating with the feds in their ongoing, widespread investigation of political corruption, which includes SafeSpeed, ComEd and other entities.

Prosecutors have requested that Sandoval’s sentencing be delayed until his cooperation is complete.

The feds filed the charges against Sandoval on Monday in a two-page document.

READ THE FULL LIST OF CHARGES AGAINST SANDOVAL BELOW