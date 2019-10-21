Explosion at Midway possibly caused by battery inside luggage, police say

No one was injured Monday after an apparent accidental explosion at Midway International Airport.

The Chicago police bomb squad called at 12:18 p.m. for an “explosion” outside a terminal at the airport, Chicago police said.

A bag was being loaded onto the flight when it exploded police said. No injuries were reported.

The cause might have been a cellphone battery or charger, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. The scene was cleared shortly after 1 p.m.

Spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department Larry Langford said he didn’t know if the word “explosion” was accurate.

He said there was a sound, possibly a “pop,” after the luggage came off of the conveyance, but there was no fire when crews arrived.

A spokeswoman with the Chicago Department of Aviation said it was there understanding that there was no bomb threat.