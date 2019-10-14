‘Extensive’ Metra delays expected after freight train hits person in Mayfair

article

Major delays are expected on two north suburban Metra lines after a freight train hit a person Monday before the morning commute in Mayfair on the Northwest Side.

The train hit a pedestrian near the Mayfair station, 4737 W. Montrose Ave., according to a Metra service alert issued shortly after 5:30 a.m. Trains on the Milwaukee District North and Union Pacific Northwest lines could experience “extensive delays” in both directions.

Chicago police and fire officials did not immediately provide details about the person hit.

One track remains open near the station, but authorities may need to halt train movement as they investigate, according to Metra.

Riders are advised to check Metra’s website or listen to platform announcements for the latest service information.